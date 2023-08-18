World

Judge says Florida law barring Chinese citizens from owning homes ‘does not violate US constitution’

18 August 2023 - 09:23 By Daniel Wiessner
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
US judge Allen Winsor said because the ban is based on citizenship and not race or national origin, it likely does not violate the US constitution. Stock photo.
US judge Allen Winsor said because the ban is based on citizenship and not race or national origin, it likely does not violate the US constitution. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN

A US judge in Florida on Thursday declined to block the state's law barring citizens of China and other “countries of concern” from owning homes or land in the state.

US district judge Allen Winsor in Tallahassee, Florida, said because the ban is based on citizenship and not race or national origin, it likely does not violate the US constitution or a law banning housing discrimination.

Winsor, an appointee of Republican then-president Donald Trump, denied a bid by four Chinese nationals to block the law pending the outcome of their lawsuit filed in May.

Ashley Gorski, a staff attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) who represents the plaintiffs, said the group would appeal.

The Florida attorney-general's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Florida's law prohibits individuals who are “domiciled” in China and are not US citizens or green card holders from purchasing buildings or land in the state.

North Korea says Travis King wants refuge from mistreatment, racism in US

North Korea has concluded that US soldier Travis King wants refuge there or elsewhere because of “inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination” in ...
News
2 days ago

It also bars most citizens of Cuba, Venezuela, Syria, Iran, Russia and North Korea from owning property near military installations and infrastructure such as power plants and airports.

The law has a narrow exception, allowing holders of non-tourist visas from these countries to own a single property that is at least 8km from critical infrastructure.

Republican governor Ron DeSantis, who is running for US president, said when he signed the law in May it would help protect Americans from the influence of the Chinese Communist Party.

The ACLU claims the law violates the US constitution's guarantees of equal protection and due process and the federal Fair Housing Act (FHA), which prohibits housing discrimination based on race and national origin.

President Joe Biden's administration filed a brief last month agreeing the Florida law violates the FHA.

However, Winsor on Thursday said because the law applies to anyone “domiciled” in China, it could apply to individuals who are not originally from China and therefore does not discriminate based on any protected traits.

Reuters

READ MORE:

New York City bans TikTok on government-owned devices over security concerns

TikTok “posed a security threat to the city's technical networks,” the administration of New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement.
News
1 day ago

Trump swoops into Iowa Fair to scramble DeSantis' effort to reboot his campaign

Republican US presidential rivals Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis hold competing events in the early nominating state of Iowa on Saturday, at a time ...
News
5 days ago

Court blocks Idaho law restricting trans pupils' restroom use

A federal judge temporarily blocked an Idaho law requiring public school pupils to use the restroom corresponding to their assigned sex at birth, in ...
News
6 days ago

Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1.58bn sold in Florida

The winner will have a choice between receiving the $1.58bn in annual payments, or taking a lump sum cash payment of $783.3m.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Security guard in court for allegedly breaking into senior prosecutor's office, ... South Africa
  2. CRIME STATS | 31 cops shot dead, 24 suspects arrested between April and June South Africa
  3. Dis-Chem welcomes ruling pharmacists can prescribe medicine for HIV and TB ... South Africa
  4. RECORDED | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues South Africa
  5. Biden nods to Camp David history by inviting Yoon, Kishida World

Latest Videos

New name for moonshot pact: 'Multi-Party Charter for South Africa'
Opposition leaders gather for start of “National convention”