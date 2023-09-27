World

Record cocaine seizure in Ireland

27 September 2023 - 14:39 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Authorities said the cocaine was partly destined for the Irish market and that the organised crime group comprised a number of different elements across Europe. File picture.
Authorities said the cocaine was partly destined for the Irish market and that the organised crime group comprised a number of different elements across Europe. File picture.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

Irish rangers made the country's biggest ever drugs seizure after a naval operation involving warning shots fired at a Panamanian cargo vessel which refused to follow instructions, authorities said on Wednesday.

The seizure of 2,253kg of cocaine worth an estimated €157m (R3.18bn) came after members of the army ranger wing boarded the vessel off the country's southeast coast using ropes dropped from a helicopter in high winds.

The vessel was registered in Panama and originated in South America and the product was supplied by “one of the murderous South American cartels behind cocaine shipments to Europe”, said Justin Kelly, assistant police commissioner for organised crime.

“I cannot overemphasise the significance of this operation and the disruption this is going to cause the organised criminal group behind the shipment,” he told a press conference.

Kelly said the cocaine was partly destined for the Irish market and the organised crime group comprised a number of different elements in Europe.

Three men aged 60, 50 and 31 have been arrested on suspicion of organised crime offences and Kelly said there may be further arrests. The bulk cargo vessel had a crew of 25.

The operation was conducted in collaboration with a group comprising five other EU member states and Britain. It follows other significant seizures in Spain, the Netherlands and Poland in recent weeks.

MORE:

Consulting firm McKinsey to pay $230m in latest US opioid settlements

Consulting firm McKinsey & Co has agreed to pay $230m (about R4.4bn) to resolve lawsuits by hundreds of US local governments and school districts ...
News
2 hours ago

Biden's son Hunter hit with gun charge, first for a US president's child

US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden was criminally charged on Thursday with deceiving a gun dealer into selling him a firearm, in the latest ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Ipid probes 'dragging of drug suspect' behind police van in Cape Town

An investigation into the dragging of a suspect along a road while handcuffed to the back of a police van in Cape Town is under way by the ...
News
1 week ago

Four women acquitted of Zulu prince murder, but convicted of theft

Four women who were accused of killing Prince Lethukuthula Zulu, son of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, were acquitted on charges ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Record cocaine seizure in Ireland World
  2. Cape Town dams are 109% full South Africa
  3. ‘Phoenix is our hero’, says owner after shot dog saw off armed intruders South Africa
  4. New lawyer takes on VIP cop assault case as date for ID parade is scheduled South Africa
  5. POLL | Are adults prematurely exposing children to harmful substances? South Africa

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives