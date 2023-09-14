South Africa

WATCH | Ipid probes 'dragging of drug suspect' behind police van in Cape Town

14 September 2023 - 11:26 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

An investigation into the dragging of a suspect along a road while handcuffed to the back of a police van in Cape Town is under way by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid). 

The incident, captured on video, showed a man handcuffed by his left hand to the back of the van while being searched. The vehicle is surrounded by shouting community members.

Police later get into the van and drive down the road, pursued by members of the community, while the suspect's shoes drag along the tarmac and he hangs from his left arm.

“Ipid is aware of the case and appointed investigators to deal with the matter. Preliminary investigation indicates three members will be investigated. The investigation is still at an [early] stage,” said national acting spokesperson Robbie Raburabu on Thursday. 

Police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi said: “SAPS are aware of the video and an investigation has been initiated.”

Kensington police were on crime prevention patrol on Saturday and spotted a suspicious man allegedly in possession of cocaine and Mandrax.

Cops jailed for soliciting bribe for Covid permit from pensioner

Two years in jail and dismissal for a R200 bribe.
News
23 hours ago

“Community members started throwing stones at police while the suspect was already handcuffed. The SAPS members drove to a safe area where they placed the suspect into the holding area of the SAPS vehicle. 

“During the ordeal members were forced to retreat to a safe distance as one of the members was struck by a brick against his head and later received medical treatment for the wound,” said Swartbooi.

A case of public violence was opened by police against the suspect and community members. 

The suspect appeared in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Monday on a charge of possession of drugs. 

Kensington community policing forum (CPF) chairperson Jameelah Liedeman said: “The community must realise there are consequences to their actions when they attack SAPS or any other law enforcement agencies during the execution of their duties. 

“This in no way depicts that Kensington CPF condones what happened to the [suspect]. That should also never have happened and I hope it will never happen within our precinct again.”   

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

City Power ditches operation to disconnect hijacked buildings as tenants turn violent

Tenants started to attack journalists and technicians as the police pulled out of the operation, apparently without warning.
News
21 hours ago

WATCH | Hundreds join service delivery protest at KwaMashu hostel

Police are monitoring a gathering of KwaMashu hostel residents protesting against a lack of service delivery.
News
1 day ago

Man in court after US couple are ‘kidnapped, robbed’ on way to Kruger

A 36-year-old man appeared in an Mpumalanga court on Tuesday in connection with the alleged kidnapping and robbery of an American couple just outside ...
News
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | Another day, another brutal act by our ‘protectors’

In a country committed to nation-building, events such as the one involving members of deputy president Paul Mashatile's security detail beg answers
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago

Police officers fail in bid to overturn conviction for Mido Macia's murder

The Pretoria High Court has upheld a ruling that found eight police officers guilty of the murder of Mozambican national Mido Macia
News
3 years ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Defence granted time to view 784 pictures taken from ... South Africa
  2. Universities to investigate causes of Jagersfontein mine dam failure South Africa
  3. 'El Chapo's' wife Emma Coronel released from US jail, will not face charges in ... World
  4. Biological mother of snatched baby dies before seeing the abductor jailed, 22 ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Ipid probes 'dragging of drug suspect' behind police van in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

Spanish reporter sexually assaulted on live TV
Julius Malema blames magistrate for 'always arriving late' at firearm court case