WATCH | Trance music festival attacked by Hamas, leaving 260 dead

09 October 2023 - 09:33 By TimesLIVE Video
The Israeli rescue service Zaka says at least 260 bodies have been recovered after a music festival was attacked by Hamas on Saturday.

In shocking video footage, festivalgoers attending the outdoor Nova Festival near the Israel-Gaza border can be seen running from gunfire, some being kidnapped and marched across the border and bodies strewn along the road.

Music festivalgoers heard rockets, then Gaza militants fired on them.
Image: CNN

The attack occurred when Hamas terrorists stormed over the Israel border and attacked military personnel, civilians and foreigners.

A dual German-Israeli citizen  attending the festival — Shani Louk, 23 — was seen in a graphic video lying face down on the back of a truck being paraded through the streets of Gaza by Hamas terrorists after their attack on the festival.

Shani Louk, 23, is a dual German-Israeli citizen, according to reports.
Image: Instagram

“This morning my daughter, Shani Nicole Louk, a German citizen, was kidnapped with a group of tourists in southern Israel by Palestinian Hamas,” said Louk's mother Ricarda in a video obtained by German news outlet Bild.

“We were sent a video in which I could clearly see our daughter unconscious in the car with the Palestinians and them driving around the Gaza Strip,” she said.

I ask you to send us any help or any news. Thank you very much.”

News
21 hours ago

News
1 day ago

News
1 day ago
