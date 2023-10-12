World

Israeli envoy says Japan should be 'vigilant' with its aid to Palestine

12 October 2023 - 09:04 By Reuters
Israeli tanks drive on a road after a mass infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, near Sderot in southern Israel on October 8, 2023.
Image: RONEN ZVULUN/Reuters

Israel's ambassador to Japan said on Thursday that his host country should be “vigilant” and look at what Hamas was doing with the aid it extends to Palestinians.

Hamas militants breached the border fence enclosing the Gaza enclave at the weekend, rampaging through towns and villages and killing 1,200 people while taking scores of hostages, the Israeli military has said.

Israeli jets have pounded Gazan targets for days in retribution, and the death toll there has risen to 1,200, Palestinian media reported, citing Gaza's health ministry.

“Japan should be vigilant and look at what Hamas is doing with the aid,” Gilan Cohen said at a press conference. He commended Japan for acknowledging the Hamas attacks as “terrorism” and for saying Israel had a right to defend itself.

