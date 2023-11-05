Evacuations of injured Gazans and foreign passport holders through the Rafah crossing to Egypt have been suspended since Saturday, two Egyptian security sources and one medical source told Reuters.
One of the security sources and the medical source said the evacuations were suspended after an Israeli strike on Friday on an ambulance in Gaza being used to transport injured people.
The Rafah crossing to Egypt's Sinai peninsula is the only exit point from Gaza not controlled by Israel. Aid trucks were still able to travel into the territory, two of the sources said.
Reuters
Gaza evacuations suspended since Saturday after ambulance targeted — Egyptian sources
Image: REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/File Photo
Reuters
