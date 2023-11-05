DA demotes defiant Cachalia over anti-Israel stance
DA MP says he will continue speaking out despite absence of support within party caucus
05 November 2023 - 00:00
DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia was isolated by his colleagues during a parliamentary caucus meeting this week as party leader John Steenhuisen prepared to dump him from the DA’s “shadow cabinet” over his condemnation of Israel’s actions in Gaza. ..
