World

Worsening sand, dust storms driving global land loss, says UN

15 November 2023 - 12:00 By David Stanway
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The UN Convention to Combat Desertification says an estimated 2-billion tonnes of sand and dust enters the atmosphere every year, wreaking havoc across large parts of Asia and Africa and causing significant economic damage throughout the world. Stock photo.
The UN Convention to Combat Desertification says an estimated 2-billion tonnes of sand and dust enters the atmosphere every year, wreaking havoc across large parts of Asia and Africa and causing significant economic damage throughout the world. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/alfazetchronicles

The world is losing almost 1-million square kilometres of productive land a year to sand and dust storms made worse by human activities, the UN body in charge of fighting desertification warned on Wednesday.

The UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) said an estimated 2-billion tonnes of sand and dust enters the atmosphere every year, wreaking havoc across large parts of Asia and Africa and causing significant economic damage throughout the world.

In a report released during a meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, to review the recent progress made in reversing land degradation, the UNCCD said at least a quarter of the storms could be attributed to human activities, including overmining and overgrazing.

Topsoil losses were not only having a material impact on food supplies in some of the world's most vulnerable countries, but were also driving migration, impeding navigation and creating security risks, UNCCD executive secretary Ibrahim Thiaw told Reuters.

“It goes well beyond individuals,” he said. “It is affecting the entire community.”

US, China pledge co-operation on climate following California talks

The US and China will back a new global renewables target and work together on methane and plastic pollution, they said in a joint statement on ...
News
3 hours ago

The UNCCD called for better land management practices to restore damaged land and more efforts to improve early warning systems and boost resilience.

Funding efforts to combat desertification and degradation was also a major challenge, said Thiaw, noting that just $15bn (R273.04bn) was made available over 2016-2019 to tackle problems spanning 126 countries.

He said new incentives and public funding support were required to provide incentives for the private sector to take more care of the land it uses.

Thiaw identified China as one of the success stories in combating desertification and controlling dust, with a long-term land restoration and reforestation programme helping to reduce sandstorms.

However, it remains vulnerable to sand blown in from Mongolia in the north, where overgrazing and a mining boom have left more than three quarters of the land degraded, according to a UN assessment in 2021.

With COP28 climate talks approaching, Thiaw said a sustained programme of land restoration was vital in the battle against global warming, with land use change contributing significantly to emissions.

“We are in a vicious circle, where land degradation is fuelling climate change and climate change is exacerbating land loss in the world,” he said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

EU agrees law to hit fossil fuel imports with methane emissions limit

The EU reached a deal early Wednesday on a law to place methane emissions limits on Europe's oil and gas imports from 2030, pressuring international ...
News
3 hours ago

Cape storm surge a harbinger of worsening coastal risks

Experts warn the devastating high tide in the Western Cape last week will no longer be a freak event.
News
1 month ago

Unesco is adding more sites to its World Heritage List. Here are seven

Deliberations are on with a list of 50 contenders to be rated as the latest 'sites of outstanding universal value'. Here are some that have made it ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

EXPLAINER | How climate change is fuelling hurricanes

Hurricane Idalia's arrival on Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday signaled activity in the Atlantic's hurricane alley might not be as quiet this year ...
News
2 months ago

OPINION | Illegal gold mining is becoming the scourge of the Amazon

Rich nations are buying tons of the precious metal from South American producers, but no one likes to talk about how much comes from criminal mines ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Bombarded twice by Israeli strikes, 4-year-old Ahmed loses parents, then legs World
  2. First fuel truck starts crossing into Gaza from Egypt World
  3. Egg supplies to normalise early next year as avian flu brought under control South Africa
  4. WHO loses contact with Gaza hospital staff after raid World
  5. Dream on! Scamsters promise Sun City sleepover for the price of a coffee South Africa

Latest Videos

Israeli Defence Force shares evidence of Hamas tunnel network under hospital in ...
Public protector Gcaleka responds to Breytenbach's allegations that she 'slept ...