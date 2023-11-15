The radioactive canister stolen in Nelson Mandela Bay was returned to its owner by a scrapyard dealer.
Stolen radioactive canister recovered when scrapdealer turns away seller
Image: SAPS
The radioactive canister stolen in Nelson Mandela Bay was returned to its owner by a scrapyard dealer.
The North End dealer on Tuesday contacted the owners via the numbers provided on the flyers that were circulated.
A man had attempted to sell the item and when the dealer questioned him, he ran away, the dealer told police.
“The canister was collected by its owners at the scrapyard. According to them, it didn’t seem to have been tampered with,” police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said.
“No arrests have been made, but police appeal to anyone with information that would assist in finding the suspect/s involved to contact SAPS Mount Road detectives.”
The canister was stolen on Friday from a vehicle parked at a guest house. It is owned by a welding business from KwaZulu-Natal visiting the city. It contained a radioactive isotope called Iridium 192. The isotope is used by the industry to do X-ray welding inspections.
TimesLIVE
