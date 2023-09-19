Unesco is adding more sites to its World Heritage List. Here are seven

The United Nations World Heritage Committee is meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to contemplate, among other things, additions to its list of World Heritage Sites, places on Earth considered to be of outstanding universal value to humanity.

While there are 1,157 sites across 167 countries — 900 cultural, 218 natural and 39 mixed properties — this year's 45th session of the World Heritage Committee, taking place from September 10 to 25, has another 50 sites to consider for inclusion. Thirty-two have been added so far, which you can read more about here.

Below we highlight seven, all worthwhile contenders for inclusion on the adventurous heritage-lover's bucket list.

1) Bale Mountains National Park, Ethiopia

Located 400km southeast of the capital Addis Ababa, Bale Mountains National Park has some spectacularly diverse landscapes, including volcanic peaks and ridges, dramatic escarpments, sweeping valleys, glacial lakes, lush forests, deep gorges and numerous waterfalls.

Its Sanetti Plateau rises to more than 4,000m and includes the highest peak in the southern Ethiopia highlands as well as numerous glacial lakes and swamps. The southern slopes are covered by the lush and largely unexplored Harenna Forest.

Unesco calls it “mosaic of extraordinary beauty” and adds: “The property harbours diverse and unique biodiversity at ecosystem, species and genetic levels, and five major rivers originate within the park, estimated to supply water and support the livelihoods of millions of people in and beyond Ethiopia.”

2) Kaunas, Lithuania