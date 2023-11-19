World

France test-fires long-range ballistic missile in bid to boost nuclear deterrence

19 November 2023 - 14:51 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Switzerland President Alain Berset, left, inspect the guard of honour of the Swiss army in Bern, Switzerland, on November 15 2023. France's defence ministry said on Sunday it had successfully test-fired an M51.3 long-range ballistic missile, boosting the counrtry's nuclear deterrence capabilities.
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Switzerland President Alain Berset, left, inspect the guard of honour of the Swiss army in Bern, Switzerland, on November 15 2023. France's defence ministry said on Sunday it had successfully test-fired an M51.3 long-range ballistic missile, boosting the counrtry's nuclear deterrence capabilities.
Image: ANTHONY ANEX/Pool via REUTERS

France has successfully test-fired an M51.3 long-range ballistic missile, boosting the credibility of France's nuclear deterrence capabilities, the defence ministry said on Sunday.

The missile, which did not carry a nuclear weapon, was fired from the French army's Biscarosse missile testing site in southwest France and landed in the North Atlantic, "hundreds of kilometres from any coastline" the ministry said, without giving further detail.

"The flight has allowed to confirm a major improvement of the missile which will contribute to the lasting credibility of France's oceanic deterrence in coming decades," the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

It added that maintaining operational credibility of France's nuclear weapons is required given the international environment.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly warned the West that he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia.

The M51.3 missile is an upgraded version of the M51, a three-stage sea-land strategic ballistic missile designed to be launched from French Navy submarines. The M51 was first test-fired from a ground base in 2006 and from a submarine in 2010, the year it was commissioned.

The new M51.3 missile, which is expected to enter service around 2025, is developed by aerospace firm ArianeGroup, a joint venture between Airbus and French defence group Safran .

Ballistic missiles are similar to rockets and follow elliptic trajectories after launch, often leaving the earth's atmosphere to reach lower space, unlike cruise missiles, which typically follow straight trajectories at low altitude, powered by continuous thrust until they reach their target.

MORE:

Iran's Khamenei urges Muslim states to cut political ties with Israel for 'limited period'

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appealed to Muslim states with political ties with Israel to at least cut them for "a limited time", ...
News
33 minutes ago

US, South Korea revise deterrence strategy over North Korea threat

South Korea and the US have revised a bilateral security agreement aimed at deterring North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile threats during ...
News
6 days ago

Russian nuclear submarine test launches Bulava intercontinental missile

Russia's new strategic nuclear submarine, the Imperator Alexander III, has successfully tested a Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile, the ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | North Korea stages 'tactical nuclear attack' drill

North Korea conducted a simulated "tactical nuclear attack" drill on Saturday that included two long-range cruise missiles, state media reported on ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Argentina readies to vote in likely presidential election thriller World
  2. France test-fires long-range ballistic missile in bid to boost nuclear ... World
  3. Iran's Khamenei urges Muslim states to cut political ties with Israel for ... World
  4. G20-led summit for Africa highlights renewed interest in fast-growing continent Africa
  5. Cele abandons voter registration to attend scene of Durban shooting in which ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
'ICC must investigate Israel's actions for war crimes': SA president Cyril ...