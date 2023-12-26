World

Death toll at Indonesia smelter fire rises to 18, operation halted

26 December 2023 - 10:36 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Victims were treated at Morowali Regional Hospital after an explosion at the nickel smelter furnace owned by Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel in Morowali, Central Sulawesi province, Indonesia, on December 24 2023.
Victims were treated at Morowali Regional Hospital after an explosion at the nickel smelter furnace owned by Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel in Morowali, Central Sulawesi province, Indonesia, on December 24 2023.
Image: Antara Foto/Faisal/via REUTERS

The death toll from a fire at an Indonesian nickel smelter has risen to 18 as of Tuesday from 13 on Sunday, local police said, while operations at the smelter remain suspended as authorities investigate the cause of the incident.

Fire broke out early on Sunday morning at a nickel smelter furnace on Sulawesi island owned by Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel (ITSS), a unit of China's Tsingshan Holding Group.

Indonesia, the world's biggest nickel producer, has banned unprocessed nickel ore exports while promoting major investments in smelting and processing, but several fatal accidents have hit the sector in recent years.

President Joko Widodo, while identifying nickel processing as a priority for economic development, has called for improved safety and enhanced monitoring of environmental standards.

Central Sulawesi police spokesperson Djoko Wienartono said on Tuesday the victims included eight foreign workers, and that the police are still investigating the cause of the fire. China's foreign ministry said four Chinese were among the initial 13 confirmed dead.

A spokesperson for the Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park where the plant is located, Dedy Kurniawan, said on Tuesday that operations would remain suspended during the investigation.

MORE:

WATCH | 13 dead, 10 still missing after climbing Indonesia's active Mt Marapi volcano

Indonesia's volcanology agency had warned since 2011 that it was unsafe to climb the country's active Marapi volcano, the organisation's chief said, ...
News
3 weeks ago

China's thermal coal imports jump, crowding out India

China's imports of thermal coal in November are poised to surge to the second-highest monthly total this year, helping drive prices higher for the ...
News
4 weeks ago

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Halmahera, Indonesia

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck Halmahera, Indonesia, on Wednesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Three women found dead in Bloemfontein in separate incidents South Africa
  3. Three killed and one critical in head-on collision near Ladysmith South Africa
  4. Five heartbreaking stories involving children that sent shock waves in 2023 South Africa
  5. Rip tide claims local at Klein Brak Beach in Western Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...