World

Ukrainian attack on Crimean port damages Russian warship, says Moscow

26 December 2023 - 08:29 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The Russian Navy's large landing ship Novocherkassk in Istanbul, Turkey, on May 5 2021. A Ukrainian attack on the Crimean port of Feodosia damaged the ship and killed one person, Moscow said on Tuesday. File photo.
The Russian Navy's large landing ship Novocherkassk in Istanbul, Turkey, on May 5 2021. A Ukrainian attack on the Crimean port of Feodosia damaged the ship and killed one person, Moscow said on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Yoruk Isik

A Ukrainian attack on the Crimean port of Feodosia damaged a large Russian landing ship and killed one person, Moscow said on Tuesday after Kyiv said it had destroyed an important Russian warship.

The Russian defence ministry was cited by the Interfax news agency as saying that Ukraine had used air-launched missiles to attack Feodosia and that the Novocherkassk large landing ship had been damaged in the raid.

The Novocherkassk, which was built in Poland and entered service in the late 1980s, is designed for amphibious landings and can carry various types of armoured vehicles, including tanks.

Footage posted on several Russian news outlets on the Telegram messaging app, purportedly from the port, showed powerful explosions detonating and fires burning.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed governor of Crimea, said on the Telegram messaging app that one person had been killed, two injured and six people evacuated from their homes.

Although a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made little in the way of battlefield gains and the Russian military has regained the initiative in several places, Ukraine has been able to launch a series of attacks on Crimea, the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, inflicting serious damage.

The Ukrainian air force said its pilots had attacked Feodosia at about 2.30am with cruise missiles, destroying the Novocherkassk.

"And the fleet in Russia is getting smaller and smaller! Thanks to the Air Force pilots and everyone involved for the filigree work!" the commander of Ukraine's air force, Mykola Oleshchuk," said on Telegram.

A statement from the Russian-installed administration of Crimea said that trains were not running from Feodosia and advised people to use an alternative nearby station.

Feodosia, which has a population of around 69,000 people, lies on the southern coast of the Crimean Peninsula.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 in a move Kyiv and the West condemned as an illegal seizure. 

READ MORE:

Gunman kills 14 in unprecedented attack at Prague university

A 24-year-old Czech student shot dead his father, then killed 14 people and wounded 25 others at his Prague university on Thursday before possibly ...
News
4 days ago

LGBTQ+ Russians ask: should I stay or should I go?

Gay and transgender Russians say they fear further attacks on their rights following a Supreme Court ruling that designated LGBTQ+ activists as ...
News
5 days ago

Ukraine shoots downs 30 Russian drones over 11 regions – air force

Ukraine's air defence and mobile groups of drone hunters shot down 30 out of 31 Russian drones over 11 regions across the country on Saturday, the ...
News
1 week ago

EU grants Ukraine membership talks but can't agree on financial aid

European Union leaders agreed to open membership talks with Ukraine even as it continues to fight Russia's invasion, but they could not agree on a ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Three women found dead in Bloemfontein in separate incidents South Africa
  3. Three killed and one critical in head-on collision near Ladysmith South Africa
  4. Five heartbreaking stories involving children that sent shock waves in 2023 South Africa
  5. Rip tide claims local at Klein Brak Beach in Western Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...