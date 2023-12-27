World

Russia to deploy newest howitzers close to Finland’s border — Rostec

27 December 2023 - 07:15 By Lidia Kelly
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Ukrainian service members prepare to shoot from a M777 Howitzer at a front line on July 21 2022. Russia will soon deploy its newest howitzers to its northern military district which borders Finland and Norway.
Ukrainian service members prepare to shoot from a M777 Howitzer at a front line on July 21 2022. Russia will soon deploy its newest howitzers to its northern military district which borders Finland and Norway.
Image: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/ File photo

Russia will soon deploy its newest howitzers to its northern military district which borders Finland and Norway, the head of the Rostec state defence conglomerate said in remarks published on Wednesday.

The testing of the new Coalition-SV self-propelled artillery units has been completed and their mass production has started, Sergei Chemezov, the head of Rostec, told the state RIA news agency in an interview.

The first pilot batch will be delivered by the end of 2023, he said.

“I think they will appear there (in the northern military district) soon since howitzers of this class are needed to provide an advantage over Western artillery models in terms of firing range,” Chemezov said.

In 2021, Russia's President Vladimir Putin changed the status of the Russian northern fleet, whose zone of responsibility was chiefly the Russian Arctic, to the northern military district, incorporating into it also the Murmansk region, which shares borders with Finland and Norway.

Since launching a full-scale invasion in Ukraine in February 2022, Moscow has accused “the collective West” of staging a proxy war with Russia and warned that Moscow will build up forces at its western borders after Finland's accession to the US-led Nato alliance.

Earlier this month Russia's Tass state news agency reported single Coalition-SV howitzers had been deployed to the frontline in Ukraine.

The howitzers, with a range of up to 70km, are equipped with a modern 2A88 cannon of 152mm calibre with a firing rate of more than 10 rounds per minute, as well as a modern system for automating the processes of gun pointing, target selection and navigation, according to Tass.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Russia's Alexei Navalny tracked down to 'Polar Wolf' prison in the Arctic

Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has been tracked down to a penal colony north of the Arctic Circle, his spokesperson said on ...
News
1 day ago

Ukrainian attack on Crimean port damages Russian warship, says Moscow

A Ukrainian attack on the Crimean port of Feodosia damaged a large Russian landing ship and killed one person, Moscow said on Tuesday after Kyiv said ...
News
1 day ago

LGBTQ+ Russians ask: should I stay or should I go?

Gay and transgender Russians say they fear further attacks on their rights following a Supreme Court ruling that designated LGBTQ+ activists as ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Three women found dead in Bloemfontein in separate incidents South Africa
  3. Three killed and one critical in head-on collision near Ladysmith South Africa
  4. Rip tide claims local at Klein Brak Beach in Western Cape South Africa
  5. Ex-rugby player Zane Kilian charged with murder of cop Charl Kinnear South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...