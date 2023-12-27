Russia will soon deploy its newest howitzers to its northern military district which borders Finland and Norway, the head of the Rostec state defence conglomerate said in remarks published on Wednesday.
The testing of the new Coalition-SV self-propelled artillery units has been completed and their mass production has started, Sergei Chemezov, the head of Rostec, told the state RIA news agency in an interview.
The first pilot batch will be delivered by the end of 2023, he said.
“I think they will appear there (in the northern military district) soon since howitzers of this class are needed to provide an advantage over Western artillery models in terms of firing range,” Chemezov said.
In 2021, Russia's President Vladimir Putin changed the status of the Russian northern fleet, whose zone of responsibility was chiefly the Russian Arctic, to the northern military district, incorporating into it also the Murmansk region, which shares borders with Finland and Norway.
Since launching a full-scale invasion in Ukraine in February 2022, Moscow has accused “the collective West” of staging a proxy war with Russia and warned that Moscow will build up forces at its western borders after Finland's accession to the US-led Nato alliance.
Earlier this month Russia's Tass state news agency reported single Coalition-SV howitzers had been deployed to the frontline in Ukraine.
The howitzers, with a range of up to 70km, are equipped with a modern 2A88 cannon of 152mm calibre with a firing rate of more than 10 rounds per minute, as well as a modern system for automating the processes of gun pointing, target selection and navigation, according to Tass.
Reuters
Russia to deploy newest howitzers close to Finland’s border — Rostec
Image: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/ File photo
