World

Red Sea security must be achieved without a new war, Italian minister says

10 January 2024 - 13:29 By Angelo Amante
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
US and British forces shot down 21 drones and missiles fired by the Houthis on Tuesday towards international Red Sea shipping lanes, the US military's Central Command said, adding it was the 26th such Houthi attack since November 19. File photo.
US and British forces shot down 21 drones and missiles fired by the Houthis on Tuesday towards international Red Sea shipping lanes, the US military's Central Command said, adding it was the 26th such Houthi attack since November 19. File photo.
Image: Houthi Military Media/Handout via REUTERS

Yemen's Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping must be stopped without triggering a new war, the Italian defence minister said on Wednesday, as the Iranian-backed militia steps up attacks on commercial vessels.

US and British forces shot down 21 drones and missiles fired by the Houthis on Tuesday towards international Red Sea shipping lanes, the US military's Central Command said, adding it was the 26th such Houthi attack since November 19.

“It is a huge problem, it is a consequence of other (war) outbreaks. I would not like to open a third front of war at this time,” Crosetto told Reuters, in a reference to current conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

The Houthis have vowed to continue the attacks until Israel halts the conflict in Gaza, and has said that it would strike US warships if the militia group itself was attacked in Yemen.

The US and other countries last month launched Operation Prosperity Guardian to protect civilian vessels in the one of the most important trade routes in the world.

Italy announced in December it would send a naval vessel to the area following requests for backup from ship owners, but it has not signed up to the US-led mission, with other EU allies also appearing to distance themselves from the initiative.

Crosetto said parliament would need to approve Italian naval involvement in Operation Prosperity Guardian, complicating any eventual adherence.

“There is a thing called Constitution, and there are laws for which a new international mission needs parliamentary approval, needs separate funding,” Crosetto said.

“If we decide to do so (join Prosperity Guardian), it will be a decision that goes through a cabinet meeting, reaches parliament and is voted on by the [two] chambers.”

Reuters

READ MORE:

The ICJ is facing a stark choice

South Africa will argue its case on Thursday and Israel is scheduled to respond on Friday.
News
7 hours ago

Blinken urges Israel to make hard choices, work with Palestinians

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Israel on Tuesday to make "hard choices" to normalize relations with more of its neighbours, a new appeal ...
News
7 hours ago

US, UK forces shoot down Houthi missiles, drones in Red Sea — US military

US and UK forces shot down 21 drones and missiles fired by Yemen-based Houthis on Tuesday into the Southern Red Sea towards international shipping ...
News
7 hours ago

Somalia president signs law nullifying Ethiopia-Somaliland port deal

Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud signed a law nullifying an agreement by the breakaway Somaliland region to grant Ethiopia access to the Red ...
News
3 days ago

War, weather put ocean shippers on notice for rough seas in 2024

Recent hostilities in the Red Sea have thrown global shippers of vital goods for a loop - but it is hardly the only issue that big carriers are ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Two suspects arrested after city employee gunned down outside Strand municipal ... South Africa
  3. Zimbabwe’s surging internet costs wreak havoc on small businesses Africa
  4. Low turnout of workers at Bafokeng mine after festive season break South Africa
  5. South Africa battles Morocco to lead UN rights body Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...