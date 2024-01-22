World

Pope Francis calls for release of nuns, other hostages kidnapped in Haiti

22 January 2024 - 09:45 By Gianluca Semeraro
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Pope Francis leaves after celebrating Holy Mass in St. Peter's Basilica to mark the Sunday of the Word of God, a mass held every year on the third Sunday of January to celebrate and study the Word of God, at the Vatican, January 21, 2024.
Pope Francis leaves after celebrating Holy Mass in St. Peter's Basilica to mark the Sunday of the Word of God, a mass held every year on the third Sunday of January to celebrate and study the Word of God, at the Vatican, January 21, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Pope Francis on Sunday called for the release of hostages, including six nuns, who were kidnapped on a bus in Haiti on Friday, and said he was praying for social harmony in the country.

Armed gunmen hijacked a bus in Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince with at least six nuns on board and drove off to an unknown destination taking all passengers hostage, Vatican News reported on Saturday, citing the Haitian Conference of Religious group.

“I have learnt with sorrow of the kidnapping, in Haiti, of a group of people, including six religious sisters”, Pope Francis said after his weekly Angelus prayer.

“In my heartfelt plea for their release, I pray for social concord in the country, and I invite everyone to bring an end to the violence, which is causing a great deal of suffering to that dear population,” he added.

Violence has been escalating for months in Haiti as gangs jockey for power and seek to put pressure on interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry, ahead of the Feb. 7 expiry of a political accord that consolidated his power.

The violence comes ahead of a court decision expected on Jan. 26 on a Kenyan-led multinational force to address gang violence in the country, one of the poorest in the Western Hemisphere.

Reuters

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Dricus du Plessis is Mercedes-Benz SA's newest 'Friend of the Brand' news
  3. No longer use the phone number you gave when applying for the R350 grant? ... South Africa
  4. Nelson Mandela's items including ID and famous Madiba shirts listed for auction South Africa
  5. Mpumalanga pensioner found in possession of 106 guns to appear in court South Africa

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
EFF members walk out of council meeting as Tshwane deputy mayor election halted