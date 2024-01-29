World

Bolsonaro son targeted in new wave of Brazilian police raids

29 January 2024 - 13:45 By Gabriel Araujo
Carlos Bolsonaro, one of the children of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, was targeted by federal police raids.
Image: Bloomberg/ File photo

Carlos Bolsonaro, one of the children of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, was targeted by federal police raids on Monday as part of their probe into alleged illegal spying during his father's term, local media reported.

Carlos, who is a city councillor in Rio de Janeiro, had his office searched as part of the raids, according to multiple Brazilian outlets.

Federal police are investigating the alleged illegal monitoring of citizens by the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin) during Bolsonaro's administration.

Last week they had already launched raids targeting former Abin head and Congressman Alexandre Ramagem, Bolsonaro loyalist who is planning to run for mayor of Rio de Janeiro, as part of the probe.

Supreme Court documents unsealed on Thursday showed that the spy agency allegedly conducted illegal surveillance on at least three Supreme Court Justices and a former Lower House speaker during Bolsonaro's presidency.

Reuters

