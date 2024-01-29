World

Explosions heard near Sayyeda Zeinab shrine in Syria - local media, witness

29 January 2024 - 13:22 By Firas Makdesi, Laila Bassam, Clauda Tanios, Tala Ramadan and DAN williams
Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in this handout picture released on January 28 2024. File photo.
Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in this handout picture released on January 28 2024. File photo.
Image: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via REUTERS

Several explosions were heard on Monday near the Sayyeda Zeinab shrine complex on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus, according to local news outlet Sham FM and one witness.

A source in Iran's regional alliance told Reuters the strike had hit a location used by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps.

There was no immediate comment from Syrian authorities and no statement on state media.

An Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment on the explosions.

Reuters

