Several explosions were heard on Monday near the Sayyeda Zeinab shrine complex on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus, according to local news outlet Sham FM and one witness.
A source in Iran's regional alliance told Reuters the strike had hit a location used by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps.
There was no immediate comment from Syrian authorities and no statement on state media.
An Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment on the explosions.
Reuters
Explosions heard near Sayyeda Zeinab shrine in Syria - local media, witness
Image: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via REUTERS
Several explosions were heard on Monday near the Sayyeda Zeinab shrine complex on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus, according to local news outlet Sham FM and one witness.
A source in Iran's regional alliance told Reuters the strike had hit a location used by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps.
There was no immediate comment from Syrian authorities and no statement on state media.
An Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment on the explosions.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Three US troops killed in Jordan drone strike linked to Iran
UN urges reversal of funding pause for Palestinian agency after terror attacks, vows to punish staffers
Independent review of UN agency staff suspected of role in October 7 attacks on Israel
New Arab powerhouses know ‘it’s the economy’
Israeli strike on Damascus kills four Iranian Revolutionary Guards – source
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos