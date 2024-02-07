World

Kremlin says focus of Nord Stream probe is now on Germany after Sweden drops out

07 February 2024 - 12:55 By Dmitry Antonov
"Of course, now we need to see how Germany itself reacts to this, as a country that has lost a lot in relation to this terrorist attack," the Kremlin's Peskov said.
Image: Sputnik/Valeriy Sharifulin/Pool via REUTERS/ File photo.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Russia will watch what Germany does to investigate explosions which tore through the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022 after Sweden dropped its own investigation.

The blasts at the pipelines, which brought Russian natural gas to Germany via the Baltic Sea, cut off energy revenues for the Kremlin.

Russia has variously blamed the US, Britain, and Ukraine for the pipeline blasts. All those countries deny involvement.

Swedish prosecutors said on Wednesday they would drop their own investigation into the blasts on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines and hand evidence uncovered in their probe over to German investigators.

Sweden, Denmark and Germany launched separate investigations into the Nord Stream blasts, each tightly controlling information. The Danish and German probes are still ongoing.

“It will be interesting to see how thorough the German authorities will be when it comes to this investigation,” he added.

