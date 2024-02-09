World

Ex-champion swimmer Magnussen to dope up for $1m ‘enhanced games’ bid

Australian aims to break long-standing world record in the 50m freestyle

09 February 2024 - 10:53 By Nick Mulvenney
Australia's James Magnussen celebrates winning the gold medal in the men's 100m freestyle final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, on July 27 2014. File photo.
Image: Jim Young/Reuters

Former world champion sprinter James Magnussen has agreed to come out of retirement and undertake a course of banned supplements to try to break the long-standing world record in the 50m freestyle.

The 32-year-old Australian, who won the 100m freestyle world title in 2011 and 2013 and an Olympic silver at the distance in London in 2012, has been offered $1m (R19m) to make the attempt by the organisers of the Enhanced Games.

Founded by Aron D'Souza, the Enhanced Games describes itself as “the Olympics of the future” and will allow athletes to take substances banned under the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) code to improve performance.

“I thought it was an interesting concept from the first time I heard it,” Magnussen told Sydney's SEN radio on Friday.

“We're pretty aware as Olympians, particularly in Australia, that performance enhancements are going on in other countries, but it's not a level playing field internationally.

“I thought for the right price, this would be a very interesting pursuit. For a million bucks, I reckon I could break that 50m record.”

Cesar Cielo has held the one-lap record of 20.91 seconds since 2009, when he set it at the Brazilian Championships while wearing a “super-suit”. The suits were banned from international competition a few weeks later.

Magnussen, who retired from competitive swimming in 2019 and has a personal best of 21.52 in the 50m sprint set in 2013, said he would take no chances with his health.

“I want to go to America, I want to get the right advice and take the right supplements.

“I'd like to document it through video form. Show how it can be done safely, properly, and create an athlete we haven't seen before.”

No date or venue has been set for the inaugural Enhanced Games, which will also involve athletics, gymnastics and combat sports. 

Reuters

Paris 2024 Olympics medallists to take piece of Eiffel Tower home

Medallists at the Paris Olympics will be rewarded with a piece of the Eiffel Tower, organisers said as they unveiled the hexagon-shaped medals forged ...
1 hour ago

Future of ex-Boks flyhalf Jantjies in serious doubt after copping four-year ban

Ex-Springbok Elton Jantjies’ rugby career was crash-tackled when he was served with a four-year ban for testing positive for the banned substance ...
3 weeks ago

Q&A with Khalid Galant, CEO of the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport

South Africa won a last-minute reprieve from the humiliation that it faced after the department of sport missed a world anti-doping deadline. Chris ...
3 months ago

Tale of two sprinters highlights flaws in South African athletics

It’s a distant memory now, but Clarence Munyai beat American Noah Lyles to their break-out 200m runs by more than two months in 2018.
5 months ago

Ex-SA Olympic star Schoeman advises rebel sports body promoting drug use

Former swimming star Roland Schoeman is advising a rebel movement that wants to stage an Olympic-styled games allowing athletes to use ...
7 months ago
