World

Red Sea ship attacks not driving inflation, Moody's says

23 February 2024 - 10:43 By Lisa Baertlein
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Greek-flagged bulk cargo vessel Sea Champion is docked at the port of Aden, Yemen to which it arrived after being attacked in the Red Sea in what appears to have been a mistaken missile strike by Houthi militia, February 21, 2024.
Greek-flagged bulk cargo vessel Sea Champion is docked at the port of Aden, Yemen to which it arrived after being attacked in the Red Sea in what appears to have been a mistaken missile strike by Houthi militia, February 21, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Fawaz Salman

Attacks on merchant vessels in the Red Sea have delayed cargo and sent shipping costs higher, but soft demand and ample ship availability are muting the impact on inflation, analysts from Moody's Investor Service said on Thursday.

Ships carrying everything from furniture and apparel to food and fuel are being diverted away from the nearby Suez Canal trade shortcut to the longer and more expensive route around Africa. Rerouting takes vessels and crew out of danger from drone and missile strikes by Iran-aligned Houthis supporting Palestinians as the Israel-Hamas war rages.

Container ships are the No. 1 user of the Europe-Asia Suez Canal route. Most are avoiding the Red Sea in what has become the biggest disruption to global trade since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nevertheless, the diversions are not expected to have a huge effect on inflation because they are not driven by demand, said Daniel Harlid, a transport sector analyst at the credit rating and risk analysis firm.

Rerouting ships around Africa requires anywhere from 6% to 10% more vessels, due to longer sail times slowing the return of ships to their origination points, sending on-demand spot rates on some routes up more than 100%.

Those increases came off rock-bottom levels and shipping experts expect them to normalise. That's because owners, who have new ships arriving, were struggling to fill existing vessels with cargo before the Houthi attacks began in November.

According to maritime data firm Clarksons Research, the container shipping industry's total capacity will increase by 7% to 8% in 2023 and 2024.

The automotive sector appears to be bearing the brunt of the upheaval. Tesla and other manufacturers have temporarily paused European production due to shortages of components. On Thursday, auto parts distributor LKQ Corp said it was placing additional orders to shield its European operations from disruptions.

While grocers in the UK have fretted about a potential tea shortage and some fashion retailers have warned of delayed spring merchandise, they have not experienced a repeat of the pandemic shortages that resulted in empty store shelves.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Houthis to step up Red Sea strikes, use 'submarine weapons', leader says

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis will escalate their attacks on ships in the Red Sea and other waters and have introduced “submarine weapons”, in ...
News
1 hour ago

Ship abandoned in Red Sea faces unknown fate, sources say

A cargo ship abandoned four days ago in the Gulf of Aden after it was hit by missiles fired by Yemen's Houthis is still floating despite taking in ...
News
1 day ago

US conducted five self-defence strikes in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, military says

The United States conducted five self-defense strikes in areas of Yemen controlled by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia, US Central Command said on ...
News
4 days ago

UK-registered cargo ship reported under attack in Bab al-Mandab Strait, says Ambrey

A UK-registered cargo ship reported being under attack in the Bab al-Mandab Strait off Yemen on Sunday, said British maritime security firm Ambrey, ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Enyobeni tavern owners found guilty of selling alcohol to minor South Africa
  2. R9bn tenders and land: Mbalula’s ex-spokesperson Ayanda Allie wants Ramaphosa ... South Africa
  3. Midnight rescue after rock climber falls on Table Mountain South Africa
  4. Security guard and K9 attacked at city construction site in Cape Town South Africa
  5. Fikile Mbalula laughs off Jacob Zuma's two-thirds target for MK party News

Latest Videos

Finance minister denies 2024 is an 'election budget'
Uproar in parliament after R100 grant increase | Budget 2024