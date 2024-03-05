World

Trump urges judge not to impose gag order in NY criminal hush money case

05 March 2024 - 07:10 By Luc Cohen
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Trump has pleaded not guilty and denied any such relationship.
Trump has pleaded not guilty and denied any such relationship.
Image: REUTERS/Jay Paul/File Photo

Lawyers for Donald Trump asked a court on Monday to reject a prosecution request for a gag order at his March 25 criminal trial over hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, arguing it would infringe on his right to free speech.

“President Trump's political opponents have, and will continue to, attack him based on this case,” his lawyers wrote. “The voters have the right to listen to President Trump's unfettered responses.”

They said the order sought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office would prevent Trump, the Republican front-runner to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden, from speaking on a campaign issue in the run-up to the Nov. 5 US presidential election.

Gag orders restricting defendants from speaking publicly about certain aspects of legal proceedings may be imposed to try to prevent intimidation of witnesses or jurors, or to protect court staff from threats.

Bragg's office last year charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up his lawyer Michael Cohen's $130,000 payment to Daniels shortly before the 2016 election to keep her silent about a sexual encounter she said she had with Trump a decade earlier.

Trump has pleaded not guilty and denied any such relationship.

Prosecutors last month asked New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, who is trying the case, to bar Trump from making public comments about witnesses or court staff ahead of the trial, the first-ever of a former US president.

The prosecutors cited what they called Trump's “long-standing history of attacking witnesses, investigators, prosecutors, judges and others involved in legal proceedings against him.”

Trump's lawyers wrote he should be able to respond to public attacks by potential witnesses such as Cohen and Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

The measures Bragg requested are similar to restrictions a federal judge imposed last year in a criminal case on charges involving Trump's efforts to overturn his loss to Biden in the 2020 election. Trump has pleaded not guilty in that case.

In a civil fraud case, a New York state judge fined Trump a total of $15,000 for twice violating a gag order barring him from publicly talking about court staff. In that case, Trump is appealing a $454.2 million penalty for misstating the values of his family real estate company's properties to dupe lenders.

Trump's lawyers did not object to a separate request from prosecutors for the jurors' identities to be disclosed only to the lawyers in the case and Trump himself.

But his lawyers asked that Merchan allow their identities to be disclosed to consultants hired by lawyers to assist with the jury selection process.

Reuters 

READ MORE:

Stormy Daniels: Woman at centre of Trump indictment is porn star-turned-ghostbuster

Adult film star Stormy Daniels has built a lucrative business empire around her alleged 2006 sexual encounter with former President Donald Trump and ...
News
11 months ago

Trump criminally charged in New York, a first for a US ex-president

Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, becoming the first former US ...
News
11 months ago

Porn star Stormy Daniels testifies ex-lawyer Michael Avenatti 'lied to me'

Testifying as a prosecution witness, Daniels said in Manhattan federal court that Avenatti — whom she had retained to help her escape a ...
News
2 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. UJ student killed in Braam shooting identified as David Nkosingiphile Nxumalo South Africa
  2. NSFAS gets ball rolling, more than 1.24-million students provisionally funded South Africa
  3. Gloves off as big guns arrest 'treasonous' striking eThekwini workers South Africa
  4. Accused #1 in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial wants to call cops as witnesses South Africa
  5. Fill up: Fuel price increases hit on Wednesday news

Latest Videos

US imposes sanctions on Zimbabwe's president, first lady and 9 top officials
South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill