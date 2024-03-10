World

Blinken talks to Kenyan president about Haiti crisis

10 March 2024 - 11:27 By David Ljunggren
Police officers patrol as Haiti remains in state of emergency due the violence, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti March 9, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Ralph Tedy Erol

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Kenyan President William Ruto about the Haiti crisis and the two men underscored their commitment to a multinational security mission to restore order, the State Department said on Saturday.

Haiti entered a state of emergency last Sunday after fighting escalated while Prime Minister Ariel Henry was in Nairobi seeking a deal for the long-delayed UN-backed mission.

Kenya announced last year it would lead the force but months of domestic legal wrangling have effectively placed the mission on hold.

In a statement, the State Department said Blinken and Ruto “underscored unwavering commitment to the deployment of a Multinational Security Support mission”.

It gave no other details of the talks and did not say when the conversation took place.

 Reuters

