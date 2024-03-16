World

Ukrainian drones hit Russia's Syzran oil refinery, regional governor says

16 March 2024 - 12:00 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ukrainian servicemen fire a 130 mm towed field gun M-46 on a front line, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, in this handout image released November 10, 2022.
Ukrainian servicemen fire a 130 mm towed field gun M-46 on a front line, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, in this handout image released November 10, 2022.
Image: Ukrainian Armed Forces/Handout via REUTERS

The governor of Russia's Samara region said on Saturday that Ukrainian drones had struck two Rosneft oil refineries in the region, causing no casualties but leaving one facility on fire.

Governor Dmitry Azarov said in a statement posted on the Telegram messaging app that the Volga river region's Syzran refinery was on fire, but that an attack on the Novokubyshev refinery had been thwarted.

He said workers at both plants had been evacuated, and that there were no casualties.

Unverified footage published online showed what appeared to be a major fire at the Syzran refinery, with emergency services working at the scene.

Ukraine has in recent weeks heavily targeted Russia's oil infrastructure, striking refineries throughout European Russia.

Russia is voting today in three-day presidential elections, with President Vladimir Putin on Friday accusing Ukraine of attempting to sabotage the polls he is certain to win.

READ MORE:

Putin says goal of Ukraine's attacks on Russia is to interfere with election

The main goal of Ukraine's recent attacks on Russian regions is to interfere with the upcoming presidential election, President Vladimir Putin said ...
News
3 days ago

Ukrainian drones attack Russian oil refinery in Kaluga region - source

Ukraine attacked a small oil refinery in Russia's Kaluga region with drones early on Friday, causing damage in an operation that was conducted by the ...
News
1 day ago

Russia says pope's appeal on Ukraine war is to the West

Russia said Pope Francis's call for talks with Moscow to end the war in Ukraine was a request to Kyiv's Western allies to abandon their ambition to ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bester and Magudumana fail to block Showmax doccie from airing South Africa
  2. Meyiwa's killers paid R100k and R50 initial consultation fee for inyanga who ... South Africa
  3. 'I was paid R45k after Senzo Meyiwa's murder': Ntanzi's detailed confession South Africa
  4. Whistle-blower protection ‘needed’ as businessman Reddy puts up R5m reward for ... South Africa
  5. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africa: Two suspects appear in court, remanded in custody over monastery ...
AKA and Tibz' murder suspects appear in DBN magistrate's court