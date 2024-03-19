World

‘Someone will die’: Australia’s Perkins warns of Enhanced Games doping safety concerns

19 March 2024 - 12:15 By Reuters
Retired world champion swimmer James Magnussen last month agreed to take performance-enhancing drugs to make an attempt at beating Cesar Cielo's 15-year-old 50m freestyle world record. File photo.
Image: Jim Young/Reuters

Australian Sports Commission boss Kieren Perkins said on Tuesday athletes' lives could be in danger if the Enhanced Games is allowed to go ahead.

The Enhanced Games will allow athletes to use pharmacological or technological assistance, including substances banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada).

Retired world champion swimmer James Magnussen last month agreed to take performance-enhancing drugs to make an attempt at beating Cesar Cielo's 15-year-old 50m freestyle world record.

The Enhanced Games concept has been met with widespread criticism, with the International Olympic Committee, Wada and World Athletics denouncing the proposed competition.

“The idea of an Enhanced Games is laughable,” Perkins said at the SportNXT conference on Tuesday.

“Someone will die if we allow that sort of environment to continue to prosper and flourish.

“We don't want people to be taking performance-enhancing drugs because of the significant impact it has on them and their future and their future families.”

Last week Rahul Gupta, director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, said US President Joe Biden's administration had “deep concerns” about the games.

Enhanced Games president Aron D'Souza said the competition would focus on health testing instead of drug testing.

“We're health testing to make sure our athletes are healthy and safe to compete. I don't want an athlete to be injured or die in competition,” D'Souza told reporters on Tuesday.

“How are we going to do this? By doing full system health checkups on all our athletes. Blood work, echocardiograms, maybe even MRIs. New advances in technology are also very useful and enable continuous real-time health screening.”

D'Souza said the Enhanced Games could make the Olympic Games fairer by giving athletes an avenue to take performance-enhancing drugs in an open environment.

READ MORE:

