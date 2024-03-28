World

Jakarta to remain economic hub as Indonesia prepares to move capital city

28 March 2024 - 09:00 By Stefanno Sulaiman and Stanley Widianto
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Under current rules, Jakarta will remain Indonesia's capital until the president issues a decree officially naming Nusantara as the new capital, which is expected sometime this year.
Under current rules, Jakarta will remain Indonesia's capital until the president issues a decree officially naming Nusantara as the new capital, which is expected sometime this year.
Image: 123rf

Indonesia's parliament on Thursday designated special status for Jakarta, keeping the metropolis as the country's economic epicentre, amid plans to move the capital city to Borneo island.

Indonesia plans to move its capital city away from congested and sinking Jakarta, to Nusantara, a $32bn (R605.6bn) city under construction in the jungles of East Kalimantan on Borneo.

The city is a flagship project of outgoing President Joko Widodo, who pledged to redistribute wealth and development currently concentrated in Java, across the archipelago.

An "agglomeration" council will be created to harmonise development plans between Jakarta and its satellite cities, according to a copy of the new law dated March 18 seen by Reuters.

Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian said after deliberation in parliament that Jakarta should still be improved to compete with other "world-class cities" once the seat of government has been moved to Nusantara.

"After it's no longer a capital, it still has to be sealed with a special status so that it can accelerate economic growth and to increase contribution to the country's GDP," he said.

Under current rules, Jakarta will remain Indonesia's capital until the president issues a decree officially naming Nusantara as the new capital, which is expected sometime this year.

The government is expected to hold 2024's independence day ceremony on August 17 in Nusantara and thousands of civil servants are expected to move there by end of this year.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Search on for missing Indonesia boat crew after 11 found alive at sea

Rescue teams searched waters in central Indonesia on Wednesday for 24 fishermen missing since their boat sank at the weekend, with hopes kept alive ...
News
2 weeks ago

Indonesia court upholds minimum age requirement for president, VP candidates

Indonesia's Constitutional Court on Monday rejected a lawsuit calling for the minimum age of presidential and vice presidential candidates to be ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Money trail led us to the man who deposited hit payoff: AKA detective South Africa
  2. Tech puts brakes on taxi driver, 24, facing fines worth nearly R400k South Africa
  3. Cool weather and cloudy conditions predicted for Easter weekend South Africa
  4. Seven houses, 51 vehicles forfeited to state in unwrought gold case South Africa
  5. KZN paediatrician found murdered in boot of her car South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africa's ANC fails in bid to ban former leader Zuma's party from polls
Basetsana Kumalo speaks outside court after defamation victory