World

US looking at report that Israel used AI to identify bombing targets in Gaza

05 April 2024 - 14:05 By Kanishka Singh
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
John Kirby, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, speaks to reporters during a press briefing at the White House in Washington.
John Kirby, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, speaks to reporters during a press briefing at the White House in Washington.
Image: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

The US was looking into a media report that the Israeli military has been using artificial intelligence to help identify bombing targets in Gaza, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told CNN on Thursday.

Kirby, in the CNN interview, said the US had not verified the content of the media report published in +972 Magazine and Local Call on Wednesday. It cited Israeli intelligence officials involved in the reported program known as “Lavender.”

The media report said the Israeli army had marked tens of thousands of Gazans as suspects for assassination, using the AI system with little human oversight.

The Israeli Defense Forces denies that AI was used to identify suspected extremists and targets.

“The IDF does not use an artificial intelligence system that identifies terrorist operatives or tries to predict whether a person is a terrorist. Information systems are merely tools for analysts in the target identification process,” the IDF said in a statement.

The statement added that IDF directives mandate analysts to conduct independent examinations, in which they verify that the identified targets meet the relevant definitions in line with international law and Israeli guidelines.

Kirby, in the CNN interview, was also asked about reports that the Israeli security cabinet had approved the opening of the Erez crossing with Gaza to allow more humanitarian aid to enter.

Kirby said the opening of the crossing would be “welcome news” and “certainly in keeping” with what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US President Joe Biden in their call on Thursday.

The White House said that Biden, in the call, threatened to condition support for Israel's offensive in Gaza on its taking concrete steps to protect aid workers and civilians.

Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies. Israel's subsequent military assault on Hamas-governed Gaza has killed over 32,000 people, according to the local health ministry, displaced nearly all of its 2.3 million population, caused a starvation crisis, and led to genocide allegations that Israel denies.

Reuters

READ MORE

Israel approves reopening of Erez crossing into Gaza, use of Ashdod port for aid

Israel approved the reopening of the Erez crossing into northern Gaza and the temporary use of Ashdod port in southern Israel to increase ...
News
6 hours ago

Iran vows to punish Israel at funeral for officers killed in embassy strike

Iran reiterated its pledge to punish Israel on Friday at a funeral for seven officers killed in a suspected Israeli airstrike on the Iranian embassy ...
News
2 hours ago

Six months into Gaza war, Israel faces deepening isolation

Six months into the war in Gaza, the killing of a group of aid workers by an Israeli air strike summed up both the dire humanitarian crisis and the ...
News
4 hours ago

ANALYSIS | Many Iranian options to retaliate against Israel, but all carry risk

Iran faces a dilemma following an Israeli attack on its embassy in Syria: how to retaliate without sparking a wider conflict that Middle East ...
News
2 days ago

Biden threatens change in US policy if Netanyahu fails to protect Gaza civilians

President Joe Biden threatened on Thursday to condition support for Israel's offensive in Gaza on it taking concrete steps to protect aid workers and ...
News
7 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. E-toll bills may be scrapped but your e-toll tag will still be of use, says Outa South Africa
  2. 'We don't want railway line invaders': Macassar residents vow to oppose ... South Africa
  3. More arrests to follow over KPMG R16m bursary money fraud case South Africa
  4. VIP protection officer's son finally in court after AfriForum intervention South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa launches rail terminal with 1,000 employees at Durban port Politics

Latest Videos

Mauricio Pochettino says last-gasp win over Man United can be 'turning point'
South Africa: Footballer and olympian Luke Fleurs killed in car hijacking