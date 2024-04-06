World

Pelosi joins call for Biden to stop transfer of US weapons to Israel

06 April 2024 - 12:10 By Kanishka Singh
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Image: REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger/File Photo

US representative Nancy Pelosi, former House speaker and a key ally of President Joe Biden, signed a letter on Friday from dozens of congressional Democrats to the president and secretary of state Antony Blinken urging a halt to weapons transfers to Israel.

Israel's military assault on Gaza, which followed Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' October 7 attack, has come under increasing international criticism as the Gaza health ministry has reported more than 33,000 people have died in the war and the narrow coastal enclave suffers widespread famine.

Support from Pelosi, a veteran member of Biden's Democratic Party, for stopping the transfer of weapons to Israel showed that the view is increasingly becoming mainstream in the party.

Friday's letter called on the Biden administration to conduct its own probe into an Israeli air strike that killed seven staff of the aid group World Central Kitchen on Monday.

“In light of the recent strike against aid workers and the ever-worsening humanitarian crisis, we believe it is unjustifiable to approve these weapons transfers,” the letter said. It was signed by Pelosi and 36 other Democrats including representatives Barbara Lee, Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The Israeli military said on Friday it dismissed two officers and formally reprimanded senior commanders after an inquiry into the aid workers' deaths found serious errors and breaches of procedure. Biden held a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday in which he said Israel needed to do more to protect civilians or the US would change its policy.

Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies. Israel's subsequent military assault on Hamas-governed Gaza has displaced nearly all its 2.3 million population and led to genocide allegations that Israel denies.

Reuters

READ MORE

Australia to appoint 'special adviser' on probe into Israel air strike

Australia's government said on Saturday it would appoint a special adviser to work with Israel to ensure "full confidence" in investigations into an ...
News
1 hour ago

US looking at report that Israel used AI to identify bombing targets in Gaza

The United States was looking into a media report that the Israeli military has been using artificial intelligence to help identify bombing targets ...
News
23 hours ago

Israel approves reopening of Erez crossing into Gaza, use of Ashdod port for aid

Israel approved the reopening of the Erez crossing into northern Gaza and the temporary use of Ashdod port in southern Israel to increase ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. NSPCA raises alarm over infectious disease outbreak as thousands of sheep are ... South Africa
  2. Home affairs to open on Saturdays in April and May South Africa
  3. Malawian man tried to buy perfume at Rand Show 'with fake US dollars' South Africa
  4. SIU stops sale of Limpopo farm bought from 'illegally siphoned' NLC funds South Africa
  5. ‘Pastor cut off my hands despite my plea for mercy’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show
Mauricio Pochettino says last-gasp win over Man United can be 'turning point'