World

Australia to appoint 'special adviser' on probe into Israel air strike

06 April 2024 - 11:20 By Sam McKeith
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A person looks at a vehicle where employees from the World Central Kitchen (WCK), including foreigners, were killed in an Israeli airstrike, according to the NGO as the Israeli military said it was conducting a thorough review at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this "tragic" incident, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza, Strip April 2, 2024.
A person looks at a vehicle where employees from the World Central Kitchen (WCK), including foreigners, were killed in an Israeli airstrike, according to the NGO as the Israeli military said it was conducting a thorough review at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this "tragic" incident, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza, Strip April 2, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot/File Photo

Australia's government said on Saturday it would appoint a special adviser to work with Israel to ensure “full confidence” in investigations into an air strike in Gaza that killed seven aid workers including an Australian.

“The government will appoint a special adviser who we have requested the Israelis work with so we can be advised about the appropriateness of the process,” foreign minister Penny Wong said in a televised media conference in Adelaide.

“We want to have full confidence in the transparency and accountability of any investigation and we will continue to work to achieve that.”

The Israeli military on Friday dismissed two officers and formally reprimanded senior commanders after an inquiry into this week's deadly air strike on the aid workers, including Australian Zomi Frankcom, found serious errors and breaches of procedure.

Wong described the dismissals as “necessary first steps” but said the government had told Israel in a letter sent overnight that “initial responses suggest that the gravity of the death of seven humanitarian workers is yet to be appreciated by the Israeli government”.

“This cannot be brushed aside,” Wong said, adding that she expected all evidence in the investigations to be preserved.

Along with Frankcom, the air strike killed citizens of Britain and Poland, Palestinians and a dual citizen of the US and Canada. Those killed were working for the charity World Central Kitchen.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese this week said he spoke with Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and conveyed Australia's anger and concern at Frankcom's death.

Netanyahu has called the deaths a “tragic event in which Israeli forces unintentionally harmed non-combatants in the Gaza Strip”.

Reuters 

READ MORE

What we know so far about the seven aid workers killed in Gaza by Israel

An Israeli airstrike on an aid convoy in Gaza on Monday killed seven workers from the charity World Central Kitchen including citizens of Australia, ...
News
3 days ago

US looking at report that Israel used AI to identify bombing targets in Gaza

The United States was looking into a media report that the Israeli military has been using artificial intelligence to help identify bombing targets ...
News
23 hours ago

Israel approves reopening of Erez crossing into Gaza, use of Ashdod port for aid

Israel approved the reopening of the Erez crossing into northern Gaza and the temporary use of Ashdod port in southern Israel to increase ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. NSPCA raises alarm over infectious disease outbreak as thousands of sheep are ... South Africa
  2. Home affairs to open on Saturdays in April and May South Africa
  3. Malawian man tried to buy perfume at Rand Show 'with fake US dollars' South Africa
  4. SIU stops sale of Limpopo farm bought from 'illegally siphoned' NLC funds South Africa
  5. ‘Pastor cut off my hands despite my plea for mercy’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show
Mauricio Pochettino says last-gasp win over Man United can be 'turning point'