World

More than 10,400 homes flooded across Russia

08 April 2024 - 10:15 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Rescuers make their way on a flooded residential area in the city of Orsk, Russia, April 6, 2024, in this still image taken from video.
Rescuers make their way on a flooded residential area in the city of Orsk, Russia, April 6, 2024, in this still image taken from video.
Image: Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS / File photo

More than 10,400 homes across Russia have been flooded, the RIA state news agency reported.

The most serious situation is in the Ural Mountains, the agency said.

The Ural River, which rises in the Ural Mountains and flows into the Caspian Sea, swelled several metres in just hours on Friday due to melt water, bursting through a dam embankment in the city of Orsk, 1,800km (1,100 miles) east of Moscow.

READ MORE:

Record flood waters rise in Russia's Urals, forcing thousands to evacuate

Flood waters were rising in two cities in Russia's Ural mountains on Sunday after Europe's third longest river burst through a dam, flooding at least ...
News
20 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. JMPD officer loses her life in violent bid to protect her son from arrest South Africa
  2. WATCH | Trailer blown off bridge, roofs ripped off and trees uprooted by strong ... South Africa
  3. Brothers killed after responding to Facebook Marketplace ad for a TV South Africa
  4. SA and Rwanda now rekindling strained relations, says Ramaphosa South Africa
  5. EXPLAINER | Total solar eclipse 2024: When is it and what to expect? Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

Stormy weather sees trucks overturning & rooves collapse
Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show