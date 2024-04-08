South Africa

WATCH LIVE | AKA, Tibz murder accused apply for bail

08 April 2024
Courtesy of SABC News

The bail application for the suspects in the murders of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, is expected to continue at the Durban magistrate's court on Monday. 

During the reading of the affidavit of the detective investigating the murders, W/O Kumarasan Pillay, the court heard how the source of an R800,000 payoff was Durban businessman Sydney Mfunda Gcaba.

The Gcaba family later clarified the payment, saying the money that was deposited into the bank account of one of the men accused of killing Forbes and Motsoane was “purely for business purposes” and had nothing to do with the murders.

Forbes and Motsoane were gunned down outside a restaurant in Florida Road, Durban, last February.

TimesLIVE

