WATCH | Total solar eclipse darkens parts of northern Mexico

08 April 2024 - 19:08 By TIMESLIVE
Solar Eclipse
Image: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

Watch a live broadcast of a total solar eclipse casting shadows over northern Mexico on Monday.

A solar eclipse happens when the moon aligns precisely between the Earth and the sun, resulting in the Earth being enveloped in the moon's shadow during this celestial event.

Reuters

