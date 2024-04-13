World

Man shot in Sydney mall after reports of stabbings, police say

13 April 2024 - 09:40 By Samuel McKeith and Lewis Jackson
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Emergency service workers work near Bondi Junction after multiple people were stabbed inside the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre in Sydney on April 13, 2024.
Emergency service workers work near Bondi Junction after multiple people were stabbed inside the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre in Sydney on April 13, 2024.
Image: AAP/Steven Saphore via REUTERS

Sydney — A man was shot at a mall in Sydney on Saturday after reports of multiple people stabbed, police in the city said.

Emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction just before 4pm (0600 GMT) after the reports, New South Wales Police said in a statement.

“People are urged to avoid the area,” the statement said.

“Inquiries are continuing in relation to the incident and there are no further details.”

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the shopping centre after the incident, news site news.com.au reported.

State broadcaster ABC reported some people remained trapped inside.

Two witnesses told Reuters they heard shots fired.

“Even 20 minutes after people were rushed out of the mall, I saw SWAT teams of people sweeping the surrounding streets,” one of the witnesses said.

One witness said they saw a woman lying on the ground and took shelter in a jewellery store.

New South Wales state police said a police operation was under way but did not provide further details.

Several posts on social media showed crowds fleeing the mall and police cars and emergency services rushing to the area.

Reuters

WATCH | Two dead as gunman opens fire in New Zealand city just hours before Women's World Cup kick off

At least two people and an armed attacker were killed and five others wounded in a shooting in New Zealand's largest city of Auckland on Thursday, ...
News
8 months ago

Philippines identifies suspects after bombing at Sunday Mass

Philippine police have identified at least two suspects in the bombing of a Catholic Mass that killed four people, a regional police chief said on ...
News
4 months ago

Australia to ban swastika, SS sign citing rise of far-right

Australia said on Thursday it would introduce laws to t parliament next week banning public displays and sales of Nazi hate symbols, citing a rise in ...
News
10 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Wife and her brother found guilty of murder of Transnet engineer South Africa
  2. Announcement will be made on historical debt: Chikunga as e-tolls are switched ... South Africa
  3. 'We don't like to live with hate in our hearts' – Luke Fleurs' family South Africa
  4. Administrator to take over governance, management and administration of NSFAS ... South Africa
  5. Western Cape MEC slams national government for stationery shortage affecting ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Former Bafana midfielder Stanton ‘Stiga’ Fredericks on Arena Sports Show EP14
'We are not safe anymore': Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs', memorial