World

UK dismisses Iran assertion it gave warning before attacking Israel

15 April 2024 - 15:01 By Elizabeth Piper
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak records a statement on the Iranian attacks on Israel overnight, inside 10 Downing Street in central London, UK, on April 14 2024.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak records a statement on the Iranian attacks on Israel overnight, inside 10 Downing Street in central London, UK, on April 14 2024.
Image: BENJAMIN CREMEL/REUTERS

Britain rejects an assertion by Iran that it provided advance notice before attacking Israel, a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday.

Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Sunday Iran gave neighbouring countries and Israel's ally the US 72 hours' notice it would launch the strikes.

“I would reject that characterisation,” Sunak's spokesperson told reporters. “And more broadly we condemn in the strongest possible terms their direct attack against Israel.”

Reuters

