Britain rejects an assertion by Iran that it provided advance notice before attacking Israel, a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday.
Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Sunday Iran gave neighbouring countries and Israel's ally the US 72 hours' notice it would launch the strikes.
“I would reject that characterisation,” Sunak's spokesperson told reporters. “And more broadly we condemn in the strongest possible terms their direct attack against Israel.”
Reuters
UK dismisses Iran assertion it gave warning before attacking Israel
Image: BENJAMIN CREMEL/REUTERS
