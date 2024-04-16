Cricket

Ex-Australia batter Slater collapses as he is refused bail on domestic violence charges

16 April 2024 - 15:54 By Ian Ransom in Melbourne
Commentator and former Australia cricketer Michael Slater pictured in 2018.
Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Former Australia batter Michael Slater was refused bail by a court in Queensland state on Tuesday after being remanded in police custody and charged with multiple domestic violence offences including stalking and intimidation.

Slater, 54, faces 19 charges relating to alleged offences on Queensland's Sunshine Coast between Dec. 5, 2023 and April 12, a Maroochydore Magistrates Court registrar said.

The charges include unlawful stalking, assault occasioning bodily harm and choking or strangulation.

The court was told Slater denied any allegations of violence against the complainant, News Corp media reported.

The police prosecutor did not provide immediate comment when contacted by Reuters on Tuesday.

Slater was taken into custody after his bail application was refused and his matter was listed for a committal hearing on May 31.

Australian media outlets reported that Slater, one of Australia's finest opening batters, collapsed in court when Magistrate Raelene Ellis denied his bail application.

He was helped to his feet by prison officers and led away to custody, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation said.

Slater played 74 Tests from 1993-2001 and became a successful cricket commentator before being axed by the Seven Network in 2021.

He has been charged with multiple domestic violence offences in recent years and struggled with mental health issues.

Slater was sentenced to a two-year community corrections order by a Sydney court in late-2022 after pleading guilty to charges including common assault and attempted stalking of a woman.

A community corrections order is a non-custodial punishment in Australia. 

Reuters

