The Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt is closed on the Palestinian side because of the presence of Israeli tanks, the spokesperson of the Gaza border authority told Reuters on Tuesday.
Three humanitarian sources told Reuters that the flow of aid through the crossing is halted.
Reuters
Gaza's Rafah crossing closed because of Israeli tanks, border authority says
Image: Amir Levy/Getty Images
Reuters
