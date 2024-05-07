Hezbollah said on Monday it carried out a drone attack on an Israeli military position near the northern Israeli town of Metula. The Israeli military later confirmed two soldiers were killed in the attack.
Iran-backed Hezbollah also said it had sent dozens of rockets towards military targets across the border with Israel.
Israel and Hezbollah, which has amassed a formidable arsenal since 2006, have been engaged in daily cross-border strikes over the past six months, in parallel with Israel's war in Gaza.
Hezbollah has so far restricted its attacks to a strip of northern Israel, seeking to draw Israeli forces away from Gaza.
Reuters
Hezbollah says its drone hits northern Israeli town, two soldiers killed
Image: @OREOEXPRESS via X/via REUTERS
