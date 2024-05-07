World

Hezbollah says its drone hits northern Israeli town, two soldiers killed

07 May 2024 - 07:45 By Laila Bassam and Maytaal Angel
Law enforcement officers clash with students during a protest at UC San Diego, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in San Diego, California, US, May 6, 2024, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video.
Image: @OREOEXPRESS via X/via REUTERS

Hezbollah said on Monday it carried out a drone attack on an Israeli military position near the northern Israeli town of Metula. The Israeli military later confirmed two soldiers were killed in the attack.

Iran-backed Hezbollah also said it had sent dozens of rockets towards military targets across the border with Israel.

Israel and Hezbollah, which has amassed a formidable arsenal since 2006, have been engaged in daily cross-border strikes over the past six months, in parallel with Israel's war in Gaza.

Hezbollah has so far restricted its attacks to a strip of northern Israel, seeking to draw Israeli forces away from Gaza.

Reuters

