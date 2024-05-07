Two people were killed and 21 wounded in a knife attack at a hospital in southwest China's Yunnan province on Tuesday, media reported, citing police.
The stabbing occurred at 11:37am (0337 GMT) and the suspect was a local male villager, according to the report by the official digital media centre of Yunnan's Zhenxiong county.
The wounded have been taken to hospital and the case is being investigated, the report added.
Knife attack kills two, wounds 21 at southwest China hospital
Image: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/ File photo
