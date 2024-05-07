South Africa

Illicit mining kingpin linked to 29 murders killed in Soweto: police

07 May 2024 - 11:38 By TimesLIVE
Mdlalose's tavern in Orlando East, Soweto, where 16 people were shot dead in July 2022. File photo.
Mdlalose's tavern in Orlando East, Soweto, where 16 people were shot dead in July 2022. File photo.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo

Police have fatally shot a man they identified as an illicit mining kingpin allegedly linked to 29 murders during a confrontation at his hideout in Soweto.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said he was traced by the national intervention unit to Jabulani in Soweto at the weekend.

The Lesotho national was wanted for murders related to zama-zamas at the Nomzamo tavern mass shooting and in Florida.

He was shot after resisting arrest and drawing a gun on police, she said.

The attack on patrons at Mdlalose’s tavern in the Nomzamo informal settlement in Orlando East in July 2022 left 16 people dead and seven injured after men armed with AK-47s and pistols opened fire. More than 130 spent AK-47 cartridges were found at the scene.

