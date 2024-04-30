World

Teenage boy killed in London sword attack

Four others injured in incident that was ‘not terror-related’

30 April 2024 - 19:16 By Reuters
An aerial view as Police officers work at the scene after a sword attack on April 30, 2024 in Hainault, England.
Image: Carl Court

A 14-year-old boy was killed and four other people were injured after a stabbing in London on Tuesday involving a man with a sword.

Police said they did not believe the incident was terrorism-related.

Police tasered and arrested a 36-year-old man after the incident near Hainault in east London. Video footage showed a man dressed in yellow wielding what appeared to be a sword.

“It is with great sadness that I confirm one of those injured, a 14-year-old boy, has died. He was taken to hospital after being stabbed and sadly died shortly afterwards,” London’s Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell said.

Two members of the public and two police officers were in hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. The two police officers had stab wounds requiring surgery, Bell added.

“We do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the wider community, we are not looking for more suspects, and this incident does not appear to be terror-related,” he said.

