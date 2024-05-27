World

Part of parking garage at Dutch hospital collapses, no injuries

27 May 2024 - 07:11 By Bart Meijer
All ramps of the six-storey parking garage at the St. Antonius Hospital in Nieuwegein in the Netherlands collapsed on Sunday evening. It is not yet known if there are any casualties...
Image: Volcaholic 🌋 @volcaholic1 via Twitter

A large part of a multilevel parking garage at a hospital in the central Dutch town of Nieuwegein collapsed on Sunday night, but no-one was injured, local authorities said.

All ramps of the six-floor garage collapsed around 10pm (2000 GMT), outside normal visiting hours, the authorities said.

“Camera and drone footage showed no vehicles or people, and no-one has been reported missing. We can conclude that no-one was inside when the ramps collapsed,” they said around four hours after the incident.

Reuters

