A large part of a multilevel parking garage at a hospital in the central Dutch town of Nieuwegein collapsed on Sunday night, but no-one was injured, local authorities said.
All ramps of the six-floor garage collapsed around 10pm (2000 GMT), outside normal visiting hours, the authorities said.
“Camera and drone footage showed no vehicles or people, and no-one has been reported missing. We can conclude that no-one was inside when the ramps collapsed,” they said around four hours after the incident.
Reuters
Part of parking garage at Dutch hospital collapses, no injuries
Image: Volcaholic 🌋 @volcaholic1 via Twitter
