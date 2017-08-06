“To replace the obligation of advancing the ANC’s historic mission with the burden of defending the unacceptable and indefensible is inconceivable‚ but sadly that is the reality you are confronted with. But when the time comes for you to cast your vote on the motion of no confidence‚ it will ultimately come down to your own personal commitment to our country‚ and consequently the ANC‚ and a recognition that you are prepared to uphold and to help and contribute to the restoration of the highest ethical standards and values society expects of our organisation and its parliamentarians.

“It is for this reason that as Stalwarts and Veterans of ANC we found it completely un-ANC and egregious for leaders of the ANC to be conducting political witch-hunts against those who’ve risen to the challenge of speaking out and becoming voices of conscience‚ and demanding accountability of the president and their organisation.

“To infer‚ as no less a person than the SG of our organisation has done‚ that theirs is a ‘new-found conscience’‚ is malicious and reflects a singular inability or refusal to appreciate what it would take for good ANC comrades to do what they’ve done. Even more ludicrous is to seek to hide behind disciplinary action which will achieve nothing but serve to avoid the real issues that these comrades and many others are raising.

“So‚ as you approach the moment of truth‚ please appreciate that the personal decision you make in this vote of no confidence‚ will not simply be judged in the weeks to come‚ but will be written into the history‚ not only of the country but that of the ANC as an act that struck a blow for the rescuing of the ANC.

“Self-correction has to go beyond mere statements; it is about making the tough decisions which history from time to time places on the shoulders of true patriots. In this instance‚ saving the ANC would not be antithetical to voting in support of the motion.”