The Democratic Alliance in the Eastern Cape is to request an urgent meeting with the Economic Freedom Fighters following the latter’s decision to “abscond” from the councils of the three metros governed by the opposition party coalitions.

The EFF has been boycotting council meetings in Johannesburg‚ Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay. It was quoted on Saturday as saying it had taken the decision to stay away from council meetings of the DA-led coalitions to demonstrate to the DA that they cannot govern alone without smaller parties.

This follows the recent ousting of the United Democratic Movement’s Mongameli Bobani as deputy mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay after a no-confidence vote‚ which the EFF was apparently unhappy about.

DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga said the short-sighted decision by the EFF to stay away from councils had only served to put the power back in the hands of the ANC.

“Essentially‚ the EFF is defying the mandate provided to the opposition by millions of voters‚ a step which seeks to cripple service delivery and job creation where we govern‚” Bhanga said‚ adding that the reasons for the EFF’s discontent were unclear.

He said that in the August 2016 local elections the voters in the three metros had voted for a new beginning and placed their trust in opposition parties.