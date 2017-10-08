Catholic Church latest theatre of contest among ANC presidential contenders ​

The ANC’s succession battle has divided one of the country's largest churches.

Cracks within the higher echelons of the Catholic Church emerged this week, when ANC presidential contender Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma visited the Vatican City, the headquarters of the church.

Dlamini-Zuma also took her political campaign to the Mariannhill Catholic Church in KwaZulu-Natal in July this year.