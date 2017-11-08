Secretary to Parliament faces possible precautionary suspension

Beleaguered Secretary to Parliament Gengezi Mgidlana has been given seven days to explain why he should not be placed on precautionary suspension.

This follows a preliminary investigation into serious allegations of maladministration and abuse of power against him.

The preliminary probe was conducted by parliament's audit committee at the request of National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete and NCOP chairperson Thandi Modise following a complaint by public sector union Nehawu in May.

The allegations investigated by the audit committee included Mgidlana’s receipt of an ex-gratia bonus payment of R71‚000 while in his position for just two months‚ improper allocation of a study bursary‚ abuse of parliament's domestic and international travel policies and irregular procurement of services.

These ranged from ordering staff to chauffeur him in cars fitted with blue lights‚ travelling with and checking in with his wife at top hotels such as the Michael Angelo and the Four Season Hotel Westcliff in Johannesburg while parliament picked up the tab.