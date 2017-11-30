ANC motion of no confidence in Joburg council speaker fails

The motion of no confidence in Joburg council speaker Vasco Da Gama brought by the ANC has failed.

Da Gama survived the vote by 140 votes against 120.

Earlier‚ the Economic Freedom Fighters declared their position from the onset as the ones who would hold the key in voting decisions in the council.

Although the party voted against the motion‚ EFF councillor Silumko Mabona initially criticised Da Gama on the manner in which he runs council meetings.

“You cannot resolve executive political dynamics administration. It seems like you wanted to be a mayor and the white DA did not trust you enough that you will be able to win black votes in black communities…You are one of the veterans in this council. Don’t play with power and let the executive confuse you.

“The people of Johannesburg have rejected bicycle lanes and have said no to corruption and looting in the City of Johannesburg. The power is with the voters of Johannesburg. They have given us the responsibility on the third of August [in the 2016 local government elections]‚ to put their interest first and not any political power has outright majority in this council.

“Our people deserve the best and the best is to give them quality service delivery and that starts with you speaker.

“As the EFF we would like to state it unapologetically that we reject this motion‚” said Mabona.

- TimesLIVE