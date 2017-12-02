Makhosi Khoza’s new party hoping to woo disillusioned ANC voters

Makhosi Khoza’s newly launched political party the African Democratic Change (ADeC) will be vying for the ANC voters who boycotted last year’s local government elections as its starting constituency come 2019.

Khoza announced the ambitious move at the party’s maiden media briefing held on Saturday at Lilies Leaf Farm in Johannesburg. The party held its founding conference on December 1 after several political organisations and civil society movements merged and “approached” Khoza to lead them.

“About 9-million registered voters in the last elections decided not to vote at all. The ANC lost Tshwane‚ Johannesburg‚ Ekurhuleni [sic] and Nelson Mandela Bay‚ but did that translate to an increase of vote to DA or EFF? What that says to me is that as South Africans we need to be careful about encouraging voter apathy. To me this says there are people that are disillusioned‚ they are not finding an alternative out of all these parties that are in existence‚” Khoza said.

She said that this constituency needed an option to vote for because they withheld their votes and they were not willing to vote for either the Democratic Alliance or the Economic Freedom Fighters.