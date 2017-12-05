NPA mum on why Jacob Zuma hasn't been charged
The National Prosecuting Authority has said it will communicate on the criminal case against President Jacob Zuma only after a team, led by KwaZulu-Natal director of public prosecutions Moipone Noko, has made its recommendation.
Last Thursday was the deadline for Zuma and the DA to make representations, if any, on whether the case against Zuma should continue.
The court set aside the 2009 decision by then acting national director of public prosecutions Mokotedi Mpshe to discontinue the prosecution of Zuma on corruption charges.
Following the Supreme Court of Appeal judgment dismissing the NPA's appeal in October, the NPA gave Zuma until November30 to make representations.
It said Zuma's further representations should relate only to issues not previously considered when Mpshe made his decision in 2009.
The DA was also given until November 30 to make representations, if any.
The team, led by Noko, would consider all representations and then make a recommendation to the NPA's Shaun Abrahams.
NPA spokesman Luvuyo Mfaku on Monday refused to shed light on whether Zuma had made representations.
"The representations are communications between the NPA and the defence lawyers, and the defence has not waived its right to confidentiality," Mfaku said.
He refused to state if the Hawks had established whether the witnesses attached to the original indictment of December 2007 were still available.
"The investigating officer is liaising with the team led by the KwaZulu-Natal director of public prosecutions," Mfaku said.
On Saturday, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said that, following the deadline, the NPA must announce the date of Zuma's first court appearance.
"Like any charged criminal, Jacob Zuma must appear in court to have his charges formally put to him. I am calling on Shaun Abrahams to schedule this initial appearance to take place before Christmas this year," he said.
Noko would be assisted by Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Lungi Mahlati, senior deputy director of public prosecutions in the Western Cape Billy Downer, a senior deputy director of public prosecutions, Raymond Mathunjwa, and Bloemfontein regional head Alinicia Coetzee.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE