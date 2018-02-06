Politics

Presidency: Claims that Zuma will replace Ramaphosa 'preposterous'

06 February 2018 - 20:53 By Timeslive Reporter
The Presidency has described as
The Presidency has described as "outrageous" claims by the SACP that President Jacob Zuma was planning on firing and replacing his deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

The Presidency has lashed out at the South African Communist Party over allegations it made on Tuesday that President Jacob Zuma was planning to fire his deputy‚ Cyril Ramaphosa‚ and replace him with Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

The SACP earlier demanded that Zuma "confirm or deny" the rumours‚ which it said was based on "emerging information".

It also claimed that Zuma wanted to use a traditional Zulu royal regiment‚ the Amabhuto‚ to defend him and keep him in office.

But the Presidency‚ through Zuma's spokesman Bongani Ngqulunga‚ described this as "preposterous and outrageous".

"The allegations are completely baseless‚" he said in a terse statement.

READ MORE

SACP demands Zuma 'confirm or deny' plans to fire Ramaphosa

The South African Communist Party has made a startling claim that President Jacob Zuma was preparing to fire Cyril Ramaphosa - and that he was ...
Politics
1 hour ago

How Zuma might leave office

Pressure is mounting on South Africa's scandal-tarred president, Jacob Zuma, to leave office ahead of elections next year.
Politics
1 hour ago

Sona postponement welcomed across political spectrum

A defiant President Jacob Zuma has suffered another major political setback after his state of the nation address (Sona) scheduled for Thursday was ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Why Sona was cancelled Politics
  2. Presidency: Claims that Zuma will replace Ramaphosa 'preposterous' Politics
  3. SACP demands Zuma 'confirm or deny' plans to fire Ramaphosa Politics
  4. How Zuma might leave office Politics
  5. Sona postponement welcomed across political spectrum Politics

Latest Videos

SONA 2018 postponed: Here’s what politicians had to say
Conflict in and outside Luthuli House as BLF marches on ANC headquarters
X