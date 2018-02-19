Translating this year’s state of the nation address was a breeze‚ says the sign language expert who went viral after showing the middle finger at Sona in 2017.

Zazi Ndebele was catapulted to fame after translating an F-bomb dropped by an ANC MP as insults flew around former president Jacob Zuma in the National Assembly.

“I had to interpret it as it is‚ no omission‚ no altering‚ no deleting‚” he said at the time.

He initially did not understand all the fuss‚ saying that he was merely doing his work as a parliamentary interpreter. But this time it was smooth sailing.

“This was probably the best Sona in years because this time around opposition parties gave the president a chance to speak and as interpreters we were happy about that‚” he said at the weekend.

Ndebele performs a specific ritual ahead of the Sona that includes meditating for an hour. And last year‚ he was “prepared psychologically and physically for the worst”.

“Last year there was a lot of fighting‚ a lot of back and forth between MPs. People were speaking over one another‚ not allowing the other person to speak‚” he said.